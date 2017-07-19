Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) who stole a couple of trailers, an all-terrain vehicle and an Exmark xero-turn lawn mower from a residence on Swan Lake Road last week.

The four items, valued at nearly $40,000, were stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Swan Lake Road sometime between 4 p.m. on July 14 and 2 a.m. on July 15. The items stolen include:

2016 6×10 black Stage Coach trailer (est. value – $1,800)

18-foot black Stage Coach trailer (est. value – $3,000)

2017 4-door dealer demo Can-Am Defender Max XT with a tip-out windshield, roof, front and rear bumpers, and two Wet Sounds Rev 10 wake tower speakers in the rear (est. value – $24,000)

Red Exmark zero turn lawn mower with Tubbs Hardware stickers on the rear (est. value – $10,800)

Detectives also learned from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal that the Can-Am ATV and the 18-foot trailer were located on fire in the middle of the roadway of Israelite Road just off of Highway 154 west of Ringgold just after 2 a.m. on July 15. The trailer had been unhitched, and the ATV was still on the trailer and on fire; both of them are unsalvageable.

The other stolen trailer and Exmark lawnmower have yet to be recovered.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the lawn mower or the 6×10 trailer, or if you have information about the identity of any persons involved in the theft, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.