Nearly 600 Bossier Schools volunteers to partner with United Way on Day of Service

Nearly 600 Bossier Schools volunteers to partner with United Way on Day...

Nearly 600 volunteers from Bossier Parish Schools will pay it forward across the parish during their fourth annual United Way Day of Service this weekend.

Bossier Parish Schools and United Way of Northwest Louisiana will partner Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon across the entire parish to engage students with the opportunity to learn about needs in their communities.

This year, the event has grown to include nearly 600 volunteers across 28 different project sites. Below are a few project sites.