Nearly 600 Bossier Schools volunteers to partner with United Way on Day of Service

Nearly 600 volunteers from Bossier Parish Schools will pay it forward across the parish during their fourth annual United Way Day of Service this weekend.
Bossier Parish Schools and United Way of Northwest Louisiana will partner Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon across the entire parish to engage students with the opportunity to learn about needs in their communities.
This year, the event has grown to include nearly 600 volunteers across 28 different project sites. Below are a few project sites.
|Bossier Arts Council
|630 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71111
|Mural Refreshing/Outdoor Door Painting
|Geaux4Kids project Geaux Bags
|1513 Doctors Drive Suite 100-B
Bossier City, LA 71111
|Organize items and write notes of encouragement
|Operation Blessing
|1518 Cox Street
Bossier City, LA 71111
|This is a food pantry and volunteers will bag groceries for the pantry
|Plant a Seed
|1325 Hamilton Circle
Bossier City, LA 71111
|Painting, planting flowers
|Volunteers of America
|1725 Corbitt Street
Shreveport, LA 71108
|Volunteers will stain a fence at Independence Lodge, a residential facility.
|Evergreen Life Services
|2600 Douglas Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
|Landscaping – planting flowers and shrubs
|Red River Cleanup
|113 Rolling Meadow Lane
Bossier City La 71112
|Filling backpacks for Red River Cleanup volunteers