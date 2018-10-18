Home News Local Nearly 600 Bossier Schools volunteers to partner with United Way on Day...

Nearly 600 Bossier Schools volunteers to partner with United Way on Day of Service

Nearly 600 volunteers from Bossier Parish Schools will pay it forward across the parish during their fourth annual United Way Day of Service this weekend.

Bossier Parish Schools and United Way of Northwest Louisiana will partner Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon across the entire parish to engage students with the opportunity to learn about needs in their communities.

This year, the event has grown to include nearly 600 volunteers across 28 different project sites. Below are a few project sites.

Bossier Arts Council 630 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71111		 Mural Refreshing/Outdoor Door Painting
Geaux4Kids project Geaux Bags 1513 Doctors Drive Suite 100-B
Bossier City, LA 71111		 Organize items and write notes of encouragement
Operation Blessing 1518 Cox Street
Bossier City, LA 71111		 This is a food pantry and volunteers will bag groceries for the pantry
Plant a Seed 1325 Hamilton Circle
Bossier City, LA 71111		 Painting, planting flowers
Volunteers of America 1725 Corbitt Street
Shreveport, LA 71108		 Volunteers will stain a fence at Independence Lodge, a residential facility.
Evergreen Life Services 2600 Douglas Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111		 Landscaping – planting flowers and shrubs
Red River Cleanup 113 Rolling Meadow Lane
Bossier City La 71112		 Filling backpacks for Red River Cleanup volunteers

