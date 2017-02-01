New BCPD motorcycles hit the streets

The Bossier City Police Department has unveiled the newest two-wheeled additions to its Traffic Division.

Three new Harley Davidson 2017 Police Electra Glide motorcycles hit the streets with the police department’s newest graphic scheme. These bikes are outfitted with an array of equipment including LED emergency lights, mobile video cameras and wireless headset police radios.

The total cost of each new motorcycle including the lights and equipment is approximately $25,000. The funds used to purchase the motorcycles came from the police department’s 2016 capital budget.