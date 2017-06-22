When the fall semester begins in August, Bossier Parish Community College will offer even more options to students.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents have approved 8 new programs for the College. Notably, each of the programs lead to 4- and 5-Star careers as classified by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The programs approved include a new degree, a technical diploma, and six technical certificates:

Associate of Applied Science in Systems Administrator – 5 STARS

Technical Diploma in Criminal Justice – 4 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Police/Community Relations – 4 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Police Procedures – 4 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Criminal Justice Investigation – 4 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Corrections – 4 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Advanced Welding Technology – 5 STARS

Certificate of Technical Studies in Engineering Graphics – 5 STARS

“The new degree in Systems Administration includes two concentrations and is designed to lead directly into employment as systems administrators and devOps professionals,”said Sandra Partain, dean of the Technology, Engineering, and Math Division. Partain’s Division includes Louisiana’s Center of Workforce Excellence in Cyber Technology and the national Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance as designated by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security.

The technical diploma in Criminal Justice and its associated certificates, along with the certificate of technical studies in Engineering Graphics, create areas of concentration within the same-named degree programs offered at BPCC.