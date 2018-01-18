CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System gave guests a preview today of a new health care facility in Bossier, a the first “micro-hospital” in the region.

Officials gathers for a blessing and a ribbon cutting at CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital. The new facility on Viking Drive includes an emergency department, six short-stay inpatient beds, and advanced imaging and diagnostic laboratory services. Outpatient imaging and lab services will also be offered at the facility.

CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital is licensed by the state as a hospital with full emergency service capabilities and will open to the public in February for emergency care, inpatient stays and outpatient laboratory and imaging services.

“We expanded to Bossier with our CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center, a family medicine clinic in South Bossier, an outpatient therapy center, our CHRISTUS Louisiana Athletic Club, as well as Velocity Care for urgent care,” said CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System’s Chief Executive Officer Isaac Palmer. “But people have been asking for an ER option as well.”

Jennifer Varnadore will be the administrator of CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital.

“This is the new model of health care,” she said. “Rather than building a traditional hospital we’re responding to the needs of the community with an ER, short-stay hospital, outpatient lab and radiology. People will now have more access to CHRISTUS options in Bossier.”

CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital provides 24/7 access to emergency physicians, as well as short-stay inpatient beds for patients who require further monitoring, treatment, diagnostic testing, antibiotic therapy or post-operative care. The location also offers outpatient lab services and radiology testing to include X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound and 3D digital mammography.

Partnering with CHRISTUS will be Sound Physicians, serving as the CHRISTUS emergency physicians, and Bossier Family Medicine who will provide inpatient hospitalist care. Steen Trawick, M.D., is the Regional Medical Director for Sound Physicians and will be leading the physician team at the CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital. According to Trawick, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to continue our partnership with CHRISTUS, now in Bossier.”

Bossier Family Medicine physicians will serve as hospitalists at the new hospital. William Maranto, M.D. with Bossier Family Medicine said, “We are delighted to have CHRISTUS as a choice in Bossier, and will be working in concert with Sound Physicians, to offer the highest quality medical care to the Bossier community.”

In 2013 CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced a strategic re-direction which included a commitment to provide more access points for primary care and outpatient services, as well as further expansion into Bossier.

For more information, visit www.christushealthsb.org.