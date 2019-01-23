New Coastal Urgent Care clinic to open in Haughton

Coastal Urgent Care will open its newest location between Bossier City and Haughton January 28.

Located at 8021 E. Texas St., Bossier City, this urgent care is conveniently located at the intersection of Stockwell Road and E. Texas Street, across from Louisiana Downs.

Coastal Urgent Care Haughton is an urgent care clinic staffed by Douglas C. Sawyer, M.D., Markay Tyler, F.N.P. and Paul Ballard, PA-C.

Coastal Urgent Care Haughton will provide local highly trained medical professionals to treat a variety of pediatric and adult, non-life or limb threatening injuries/illnesses at lower costs and shorter wait times than a hospital Emergency Room and stand alone Emergency Rooms.

Open 7-days-per-week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Coastal Urgent Care Haughton, is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves, providing timely and cost effective urgent care services for acute and chronic illnesses including:

Colds, Flu and Viral Illnesses

Ear Infections

Bladder Infections

Sprains and Strains

Fracture Evaluation

Cuts, Scrapes and Burns

Work and Sports Related Injuries

School, Sports and Camp Physicals

Immunizations and Vaccinations

Labs and Rapid Testing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Strep Throat, Pregnancy, EKGs and IV treatments.

On-site lab, EKG, X-Ray

To expedite visits, Coastal Urgent Care Haughton will utilize “EZ express check in.” For Patients with high deductible insurance plans or no insurance, they will also offer prompt payment discounts.