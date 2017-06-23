Population estimates released by the state of Louisiana once again show Bossier City is growing.

The latest estimate as compiled by the LSU Ag Center, Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness and Dr. Troy C. Blanchard from the LSU Department of Sociology place Bossier City’s population at 69,584 as of July 1, 2016. That figure compares to 68,996 in 2015 and 67,472 in 2014.

The estimates are compiled annually and are based on written adjustments such as building permits for new housing and other data provide by municipalities to the 2010 Federal Census count. The estimates are submitted to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury and are used in accordance with state law governing the distribution of state funds to municipalities.

Louisiana State Treasurer Ron Henson recently informed Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker about Bossier City’s latest population estimate.

“This latest population figure is great news and indicative of Bossier City’s quality of life,” said Mayor Walker. “Our city is fortunate to enjoy consistent population growth and I look for forward to seeing even more people choosing to call Bossier City home.”