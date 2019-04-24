New health clinic could be on the way for Haughton

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A new health clinic is in the works for the Town of Haughton.

Mayor Jack Hicks revealed at the State of Bossier Address in early April that Allegiant Health Management have a buy-sell agreement to build a clinic in the Town of Haughton.

“This will be the first clinic to open in Haughton. We are tremendously excited,” Hicks said.

In partnership with Minden Medical Center, Allegiance Health Management will open a rural health and urgent care clinic on 22 acres at the corner of Hwy. 3227 and N. Hazel Street, near Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

“It will be open seven days per week, 12 hours per day. There will be a doctor there full time and a specialist one day per week,” Hicks said. “This clinic will bring a lot of peace to the older folks here in town. They will no longer have to travel down to Bossier to see a doctor, just a short distance here in town.”

The clinic is expected to open by August.

Multiple calls to Allegiant Health leadership were not returned by press time.