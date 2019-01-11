New process for alcohol sales in Haughton, Princeton area

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Although new alcohol rules were approved in December, businesses in part of the Bossier Parish will still have to get approval from the officials before offering drinks.

Voters in Bossier Police Jury District 2 approved five separate ballot propositions in a December 8 ballot.

The special election in the district, which features parts of Haughton and Princeton, covered five propositions relating to alcoholic beverage sales and all were approved.

Following the election, in order to be approved to sell higher grade alcohol in District 2, a restaurant establishment or new business has to go to the parish courthouse in Benton and apply for an alcohol permit.

After the permit has been applied for, the Bossier Parish Police Jury then sends the permit over to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. After arriving at the sheriffs office, the BSO then conducts a background check.

After the background check is conduced, a recommendation will be sent back to the police jury.

After receiving the required paperwork and recommendation from the sheriff’s office, the police jury will then vote at a regularly scheduled meeting whether to allow the license.

Police juror for District 2 Glenn Benton says, “I support what the people want when it comes before the police jury. If that’s what the people want, then we are going to vote it in. We vote for what the people voted for in the election.”

The first two propositions will allow for the state of beverages with alcoholic content 6 percent and under packaged at stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars.

Propositions 3 and 4 will allow for the sales of alcohol packaged in stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars, for any beverages with alcoholic content higher than one half of 1 percent.

Proposition 5 will allow for the sale of low and high alcohol, including beer, wine and mixed beverages at restaurants with a certain permit.