Travelers north on Airline Drive will have noticed a major building going up, and now that building — The Blake at Bossier City, a new assisted living and memory care community — is close to completion.

Currently under construction at the corner of Airline Drive and Greenacres Boulevard, the living center’s capacity will be 119 apartments — 71 for assisted living and 48 for memory care residents.

“It is any of those exclusive gated communities for our senior population,” said Marissa Carbine, directory of activities for The Blake at Bossier City. “This is home. Every resident gets his or her own experience.”

The Blake provides a restaurant, coffee bar, and ice cream shop as part of its amenities for residents.

“That sensory experience so important to residents. You would be surprised how the smell of cookies can help give that feeling of home,” Carbine said.

Other amenities offered by the center include a piano bar, movie theater, chapel, and salon and spa.

“You don’t have to let go of your life when you move here,” Carbine said.

She said their robust activities programs focuses not only on engaging residents and giving them a fun day out, but on new learning.

“The more engaged, more in control our residents are of their surroundings, the happier they are,” Carbine revealed.

Their sizable courtyard provides outdoor options without ever having to leave the grounds, and Carbine revealed they’ve held discussions with local farmers markets to host a mini-market for their residents.

Another feature is The Blake at Bossier City contracting with LHC rehab group.

“Instead of them having to leave, it’s another level of care we can provide,” Carbine said.

However, she noted that The Blake will provide transportation when needed.

The company prioritizes safety and security throughout the entire facility, noting for example that their 38 memory care rooms were built with hospital standards. Also, Carbine said The Blake’s emergency response time is 3 minutes, while 17 minutes is industry standard. The Vigil technology includes an interactive computer technology and a nurse call system. In addition, nurses are on duty 24-hours-per-day.

“Senior living is the best and most fun healthcare you can do,” said Glenn Barclay, developer of The Blake at Bossier City. “We’re really selling a lifestyle. You have a real estate component, healthcare component, and a really strong hospitality component.”

Barclay, owner and partner of Senior Quality Care, is a Shreveport-Bossier native and is excited to return to his hometown after growing 20 operating and developing properties over the past 10 years.

“Bossier by far has been the most welcoming and easiest to work with. It is really business friendly,” Glenn said. “This is our 18th building to open and manage, and Bossier has been the easiest and most welcoming.”

The facility’s contractor, EBM Group, is entirely dedicated to building Blake locations around the country. There are 18 other Blake properties across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

The facility is expected to open in June.