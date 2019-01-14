New year, new businesses

The start of 2019 will see several new restaurants and venues opening in Bossier City

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The new year means new businesses for Bossier as state chains and local small businesses both are opening their doors in early 2019.

Here are some of the big announcements and spotlighted smaller business preparing to or have recently made an entrance into the Bossier market.

Bayou Axe Co.

Located next to BeauxJax, off Barksdale Boulevard, Bayou Axe Co. “North Louisiana’s first indoor axe-throwing range,” is owned and operated by friends, Geno Goodman, his wife Jennifer and Doug Rodgers. Bayou Axe Co. is an axe throwing venue, which will include live music, arcade games, corn hole games, and beer.

As local residents themselves, the owners wanted to bring a new sport to the area for all to enjoy.

“We love the vibe in the East Bank district. It’s starting to grow, yet it is keeping the old school buildings. We also noticed that there is a good amount of foot traffic in that area on Friday and Saturday nights, which we felt is important in our business. We live in Bossier and love Bossier City and knew we wanted to introduce the city to this new sport we had discovered,” Goodman said.

Knowing the dangers of serving alcohol and being located in an open carry location, the owners of Bayou Axe Co. will have guide lines in place and will be equipped to ensure the safety of customers.

“We want to make it clear that Bayou Axe Co. is not a bar. It is an axe throwing venue that allows beer and wine to be consumed in a responsible manner. Kids 13 and up are allowed inside. Waivers will be signed before you can throw an axe. Security will always be on hand,” Goodman said. “This is a place to come hang out and have fun. It’s not a place to come get drunk and throw axes at each other. Axes and beer sounds a little crazy, but as long as you are responsible, you can have a couple of beers and throw some axes with no problems.”

No opening date has been set, but the owners are hoping it will be in February.

Uneeda Taco

Uneeda Taco, which began operations as a mobile food truck in the fall of 2017, has opened a more permanent spot in north Bossier City.

Uneeda Taco’s menu includes street-style and specialty tacos like grilled shrimp, jerk chicken and vegan. The restaurant also serves taco plates, quesadillas, burritos, chicken tortilla soup, Mexican egg rolls and a churro sundae.

Joey and Danielle Trejo of Uneeda Taco. (Courtesy photo)

Danielle Trejo, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Joey, said they started thinking about making the transition from food truck to a permanent restaurant after dealing with extreme heat in their truck this past summer.

“We started looking for a building in the summer of 2018 but we couldn’t find anything for a long time. Finally in October we signed a lease on Airline Drive just north of Target. Bossier is a great place for us because we knew the people enjoyed our food and it is home to us,” she said.

But the location doesn’t mean the end of the food truck. For now, the Trejos also hope to keep the truck in business.

“When we took the food truck to weddings, events, and places in the area and we always did well, we really wanted to follow our gut on that,” Trejo said.

Uneeda Taco is open at 4200 Airline Dr., Suite 100.

PJ’s Coffee

PJ’s Coffee is a chain of retail coffeehouses. PJ’s was founded with a single shop in the Carrollton neighborhood of New Orleans in September 1978 by Phyllis Jordan.

Owners George and Brandy Craft opened PJ’s Coffee on December 18 of last year, but the grand opening was held January 11. After traveling to New Orleans, Brandy fell in love with the not only the taste of PJ’s coffee but also with the company’s values.

PJ’s Coffee held its grand opening last week. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“I fell in love with the quality. When researching PJ’s, it was important to me to be part of a company that aligned with my values and goals. I am very family oriented and goal driven, so it was important to keep that,” Brandy Craft said.

The Crafts hope to bring an atmosphere to the local Bossier community where you can leave your troubles at the door and enjoy the company of your friends or family over a good cup of coffee or iced tea.

“We hope to bring a place where you can come and enjoy a good cup of coffee or iced tea and where you can relax, let the atmosphere take you to your fondest childhood memory, or enjoy fellowship with friends and family. I am very thankful to be part of the community and appreciate each and every one of you that come to my coffee shop,” Craft said.

PJ’S Coffee is now open at 2119 Airline Dr., Suite 100.

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Founded in 2016, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a New Orleans-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals.

Kurt Nixon, owner of Main Squeeze Juice Co., is working to finish out their new space. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Owner of Main Squeeze Juice Co. Bossier location is local Kurt Nixon. Backed by years of managing his own engineering company, Nixon Engineering Solutions, as well as having served in the National Guard, he hopes to bring a healthy alternative to his community.

Kurt wanted to give Bossier residents a healthier alternative compared to some of the ingredients found in fast food.

“I wanted Bossier City to have somewhere that parents would want to bring their kids, just like I was looking for somewhere that I would want my wife and kids to feel good about. We give a really healthy alternative to fast food. There’s nothing like it in Bossier,” Nixon said.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. will be located at 2114 Airline Drive, the store is slated to open in February of 2019.