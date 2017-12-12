Robin Jones of the Bossier Arts Council is among the 20 nonprofit leaders chosen for the second class of the United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s Executive Academy, sponsored by BHP. The academy, beginning in January, will offer nonprofit leaders the chance to participate in a five-month leadership development series to improve the agency’s capacity and communities it serves.

BHP donated $25,750 in scholarships to twelve agencies participating in the 2018 academy.

“BHP values each nonprofit and their contributions to Northwest Louisiana. We believe the Executive Academy will strengthen the capacity of impact in our local communities,” said BHP Community Manager, Doug Bannerman. “BHP also understands that funding can hinder one from receiving the tools provided by the academy. As a result, BHP has provided assistance to relieve that financial burden.”

The goal of the academy is to educate these local nonprofits to help them qualify for future grants. Organizations may also need help training their board of directors, implementing effective financial protocols, gaining official nonprofit status, or addressing any number of operational issues. By providing nonprofits with essential skills, the capacity of Northwest Louisiana nonprofits to serve their communities will increase.

In addition to Jones, the other leaders selected are:

Teresa Cooper, Family Resources for Education & Empowerment

Judy Daniels, Campti Community Development Center

David Tinkis, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Jessica Schiele, Cohabitat Foundation

Meghan Hochstetler, Robinson Film Center

Lisa Sweeney, Sisters International Inc.

Debbie Hollis, Works in Progress Louisiana

Terri Hines, Sadies Armes Inc.

Terri Schaffner, Active Recovery Foundation Inc.

Christie Rodriquez, Renzi Education & Arts Center

Vicky Caskey, Wiggin Out

Heather Kleckinger-Craven, Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling

Nina Webster, Successfully Preparing Our Teens (SPOT)

Vickie Brumley, Care Pregnancy Center

Sarah Williams Shoup, Common Ground Community, Inc.

Rae Phillips, Friends of MLK

Betty Johnson, St. Luke’s Mobile Medical Ministry

Hershey Krippendorf, The Philadelphia Center

Monique Bryant, Providence House

The program will begin in January. The curriculum begins Feb. 20 and concludes May 15. Academy graduates will also participate in a closing ceremony on June 19. The series will be led by Baton Rouge based management and strategic consulting firm, Emergent Method.