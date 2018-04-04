Norm Picou has been named head boys basketball coach at Haughton, principal Gene Couvillion announced Wednesday.

Picou was the head coach at Plain Dealing last season after serving as an assistant at Haughton in 2016-17. The Lions went 13-17, falling to No. 3 seed North Central 76-64 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Former head coach Brian St. Andre will remain on the boys staff as an assistant, Couvillion said.

Before coming to Haughton, Picou was the head coach at Southwood. He guided the Cowboys to the playoffs seven times.

In 2015-16, his final season, Southwood went 22-7 and shared the District 1-5A championship with Parkway.

Haughton went 2-20 last season. The Bucs have won a combined nine games in the past three seasons.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com