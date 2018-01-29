NSU named top in state for veterans for liberal arts, general studies

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has named Louisiana’s top university for veterans for liberal arts and general studies.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a top university for veterans and hope that this continued distinction will encourage more individuals to pursue educational goals at Northwestern State,” said Dr. Darlene Williams, vice president for technology, innovation and economic development.

The rankings take into account 19 factors including that cover veteran affordability, population, flexibility and policies as well as overall college quality.

Collegefactual.com developed the rankings to highlight institutions that offer quality outcomes in a specific major while also offering support to help veterans and active-duty military students thrive.

Northwestern State has been named a Military Friendly School seven times. The university has a campus at Leesville/Fort Polk and also offers classes at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City. The university has 39 degree programs available online through nsula.edu/ensu that serves veterans and active-duty personnel wherever they are.

The website also ranked NSU as the state’s top institution for returning adults.

The ranking is available at collegefactual.com/colleges/northwestern-state-university-of-louisiana/news/top-college-2018-top-ranked-veterans-liberal-arts-and-general-studies/.