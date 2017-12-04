Save A Life

Five Northwestern State University students, including Taylor Powell of Bossier City,  were among 30 recipients of AT&T first-generation scholarships awarded by the University of Louisiana System Foundation.

Students awarded the $500 scholarships are enrolled full-time in STEM programs throughout the Universities of Louisiana. AT&T donated $15,000 to the Foundation earlier this year and more than 250 students applied for the award. 

