Five Northwestern State University students, including Taylor Powell of Bossier City, were among 30 recipients of AT&T first-generation scholarships awarded by the University of Louisiana System Foundation.
Students awarded the $500 scholarships are enrolled full-time in STEM programs throughout the Universities of Louisiana. AT&T donated $15,000 to the Foundation earlier this year and more than 250 students applied for the award.
