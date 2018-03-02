Nungesser appoints assistant tourism secretary

BATON ROUGE – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the appointment of Doug Bourgeois as the Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Bourgeois has more than thirty years of experience in the travel and tourism industry having worked as a tour guide, meeting planner, domestic and international marketing executive, and most recently in rural tourism development. He has worked for the Louisiana Department of Culture Recreation and Tourism in various roles over the past 18 years.

“I am thrilled to have Doug Bourgeois serve as the Assistant Secretary of Tourism under my administration,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “He has served so many different roles in the industry and has a wealth of knowledge and experience that is unparalleled. He offers international expertise, has strong relationships with rural communities throughout the state through our byways program and has worked in the domestic market to promote travel to Louisiana.”

From domestic and international marketing and promotions to rural tourism development, Bourgeois has worked to build and promote the interrelationship between tourism and cultural heritage in the state he loves. He presently serves as Executive Director of the Louisiana Byways Program where he works with federal agencies, local governments and economic development entities to identify, develop and promote tourism assets throughout state.

“I am honored to be selected by Lt. Governor Nungesser to serve the state in this role,” said Bourgeois. “Through my years with the state tourism office I’ve had the opportunity to travel to every part of Louisiana and I’ve experienced firsthand all the great people, places and stories that make Louisiana so special. I look forward to leading our state’s efforts in the marketing and promotion of these assets to the rest of the country and world.”

Prior to joining the Department for Culture, Recreation and Tourism, Bourgeois worked for Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge as the Director of the Conference Services Department where he planned and managed academic meetings and conferences in Louisiana and throughout the U.S.

Bourgeois has held positions on numerous boards and commissions which include the Mississippi River Parkway Commission, Louisiana Folklife Commission, Louisiana Board of International Commerce and Louisiana Tax Free Shopping Commission.

Bourgeois is originally from Thibodaux, Louisiana and holds a B.A. in Communications from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. While at LSU, he worked as a tour guide for a Louisiana based tour operator.