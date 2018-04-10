NWS: Another severe weather outbreak ‘likely’ this week

The National Weather Service in Shreveport says another severe weather outbreak is ‘likely’ late on Friday through at least Friday Night across much of the Four State Region. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

The NWS urges residents to check your preparedness plans throughout the week and be ready when severe weather strikes.



To prepare for a thunderstorm, Ready.gov suggests you do the following:

To begin preparing, you should build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan.

Remove dead or rotting trees and branches that could fall and cause injury or damage during a severe thunderstorm.

Postpone outdoor activities.

Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage.

Get inside a home, building, or hard top automobile (not a convertible). Although you may be injured if lightning strikes your car, you are much safer inside a vehicle than outside.

Remember, rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires provide NO protection from lightning. However, the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection if you are not touching metal.

Shutter windows and secure outside doors. If shutters are not available, close window blinds, shades or curtains.

Unplug any electronic equipment well before the storm arrives.

If thunderstorm and lightning are occurring in your area, you should:

Use your battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio for updates from local officials.

Avoid contact with corded phones and devices including those plugged into electric for recharging. Cordless and wireless phones not connected to wall outlets are OK to use.

Avoid contact with electrical equipment or cords. Unplug appliances and other electrical items such as computers and turn off air conditioners. Power surges from lightning can cause serious damage.

Avoid contact with plumbing. Do not wash your hands, do not take a shower, do not wash dishes, and do not do laundry. Plumbing and bathroom fixtures can conduct electricity.

Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.

Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

Avoid natural lightning rods such as a tall, isolated tree in an open area.

Avoid hilltops, open fields, the beach or a boat on the water.

Take shelter in a sturdy building. Avoid isolated sheds or other small structures in open areas.

Avoid contact with anything metal—tractors, farm equipment, motorcycles, golf carts, golf clubs, and bicycles.

If you are driving, try to safely exit the roadway and park. Stay in the vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain ends. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside the vehicle.

After the storm passes remember to:

Never drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown!

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

Continue to listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions, as access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or those with access or functional needs.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

Watch your animals closely. Keep them under your direct control.

Familiarize yourself with these terms to help identify a tornado hazard: