NWS: Flash flooding possible during Friday’s storms

Heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches is forecast across much of the region from Friday through early Saturday with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of a strong cold front.

Isolated higher amounts greater than 4 inches will be possible over parts of north Louisiana where the greatest flash flooding potential exists. This may require a Flash Flood Watch to be issued for these areas where the heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast to occur.

The area remains in an ‘Enhanced Risk’ for severe weather Friday night ahead of a cold front. The National Weather Service says this treat should not be taken lightly as signs point to a major severe weather event tomorrow with the potential of further upgrading this risk.

Enhanced Risk threats include large hail, damaging winds, and potentially strong tornadoes with increasing potential starting on Friday afternoon and continuing through early Saturday morning.