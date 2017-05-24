Gary Michael Smith

“Mike”

BOSSIER CITY – Services for Gary Michael “Mike” Smith, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Steve Riall. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park.

On the morning of May 21, 2017, Gary “Mike” Smith left us for his heavenly home. Mike was born on January 25, 1947 in Saline, LA and was a 1965 graduate of Fair Park High School. He attended Northwestern University and then went into the service.

Mike was involved in various organizations such as the Krewe of Gemini, where he was a charter member, the March of Dimes, and Elks Club. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and playing golf with all of his friends. He was so proud when he made a hole in one at Querbes on hole 9. And lastly, he loved his Dallas Cowboys.

His greatest accomplishment, though, was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda Smith Shirey and Don Smith; along with his brother, David Smith. Mike is survived by his wife, Irene Smith; son, Shane Smith and wife Tricia of Blanchard, LA; daughter, Tammy Miller and husband Mike of Gonzales, LA; grandchildren, Halen and London Miller, and Hailey and Cassidy Smith; siblings, Pete Smith and wife Jane of Fort Smith, AR, and Jan Gipson and husband Danny of Richardson, TX; and sister-in-law, Karen Smith of Shreveport, LA; and lots of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Hospital for Children in his name.

We will miss you “Mikey”.