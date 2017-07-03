Paul David Pope

Paul David Pope, age 57, of Haughton, LA earned his wings on June 29, 2017. His heavenly father brought him home to rest in peace with his son, Isaac Pope. David lived a “big“ life filled with joy and rich experiences all over the world. He was a devoted son and husband, a dedicated and silly father and grandfather, and a willing friend. He was a gentleman always, whose soul shined through his bright eyes and compassionate actions to all. He filled our lives music, team spirit, unconditional love, and constant laughter. He was always ready to lend a warm smile, kind word, and a big hug. His wife thanks everyone for their care, love, and prayers during 20 years of their journey together.

A visitation was held Sunday, July 2, from 3 to 5 pm at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 3, at 3pm, in the Chapel at Osborn Funeral Home, with Dr. David Brice of Kings Highway Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.

Mr. Pope was preceded in death by his son, Isaac Pope. He is survived by his wife, Paula Sneed-Pope of 20 years; daughters Robin Mooring, Bridget Kilpatrick; mother, Dorothy McGuire; grandchildren, Max Lee, Stormy Magluilo; and sister, Stacey Mallot.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to Kings Highway Christian Church.