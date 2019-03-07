Obituary – Agnes Deanna Kudolis

Agnes Deanna Kudolis

Agnes Malerich Kudolis, Agnes Langley, Realtor, Passed away on March 2nd 2019 at the age of 83.

She is survived by her husband Charlie Kudolis, Daughter Cindy Briscoe, Daughter in law Cherrylin Langley, grandchildren Stuart Briscoe, IV and wife Francie, Lauren Briscoe, James Briscoe and wife Lauren, Carmen Langley and fiancé Andrew Cansler, Bradley Langley, great grandsons Connor Briscoe and Luke Briscoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents Stephany Lorman Malerich and Homer Herman Malerich, brothers: Robert (Bob) Malerich, George (Gorgie) Malerich, Wilbur (Willie) Malerich, Bill Malerich, Homer (Botchie) Malerich; Sisters: Patricia Rusnak, Carol Patterson, Marlene Adams, Rose Cooke, Elizabeth (Betty) Marovich, Mattie Baxter and son Daniel Langley.

Agnes, a wonderful mother and grandmother, known as Nana to her grand and great grandchildren, will be missed dearly.

There will be a memorial for her at Fellowship United Methodist Church on Saturday March 9th 2019 at 1:00 PM, 4750 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71112.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to St. Jude Childrens Research.