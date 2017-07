BOSSIER CITY – A graveside service will be held for Agnes A. Kalfas at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her daughters Debra Kalfas and Susan Mowery Kalfas. Agnes is survived by her husband, Jim Kalfas; grandson, Britt Mowery, Jr. and wife Jamie and great grandson, Everett Mowery.