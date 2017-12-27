Albert Morvan

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Albert Morvan, Jr. was born December 09, 1942 in Robeline, LA He went to be with his Lord December 24, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. A service celebrating the life of Albert Morvan, Jr. will be held Friday, December 29, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. A visitation and Rosary will be held from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, December 28 at the funeral home.

Mr. Morvan is survived by two daugh-ters, Tonya Morvan and Melodie Tina Preston; a granddaughter, Tiffani Preston; two greatgrandchildren, Sophia Graham and Destiny Graham; mother of his children, Celina Vincent; sister, Doris Moore; a brother James Morvan; other relatives and friends.