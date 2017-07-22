BOSSIER CITY – Services for Alice Faye Cook Harvill will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Broadmoor Baptist Church South Worship Center in Shreveport, LA (parking on the South and North parking lots). Officiating will be Dr. Jim McDoniel. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Interment will be at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. Alice would want you to be comfortable in summer attire.

Alice was born on February 24, 1940 in Plain Dealing, LA, the youngest child of W.K. “Shorty” Cook and Beatrice Coyle Cook, both of whom predeceased her. She went home with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 21, 2017 following a lengthy illness.

Following graduation from Plain Dealing High School in 1958, she and the love of her life, M. Kennon Harvill, married and began their life journey together. That journey included college life in Natchitoches at Northwestern where Kennon and she graduated ~ him with the degree and her with 3 children! But we all knew she was the force behind Dad’s collegiate success! With three children in tow, their journey took them to Dallas, TX for three years, where following the birth of their fourth child, they made their way back home to Bossier City to begin their journey in the real estate arena.

Mother diversified her interests by working with a large corporation in the administrative office managing apartment complexes and perfecting inner office memos! Later, she successfully carved out a career in Mary Kay and perfected customer service while earning the use of a beautiful new car. And she sang like an angel for more than 40 years with the Shreveport-Bossier Choral Ensemble.

After many years, Kennon and she retired and continued their journey in life enjoying traveling throughout North America, making memories that are forever painted in their minds, enjoying even more their many wonderful friends, waking up late, playing harder, laughing longer and louder, and loving even more.

Alice accepted Jesus at an early age and enjoyed a lifelong loving relationship with God. She shared her love, wisdom and teachings with her children. Mother’s walk mirrored her talk. And her children are extremely thankful. Alice’s journey has led her to her heavenly home where we know without any doubt that she is resting in the loving arms of God, praising and singing with the angels. And probably on the first row!

Alice is survived by her loving husband, M. Kennon Harvill; her daughter, Robin S. Harvill; her sons, Jack K. Harvill and wife, Wendy, and Corey D. Harvill and wife, Dee Dee. Her sister, Sue C. Collins, survives her. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lacey H. Kuehner, her husband, Jeff and their children, Ava and Mason; Kenndyl H. Myers and her children, Kensley, Kadin and Wyatt; Drake Averitt; Alex and Jacob Harvill; Shepard and Spencer Harvill; Taylor Summers and her children, Raylie and Raegan; Christian Thornton and Isabella Taunton; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law including June and Gary Henninger; Lee and Mimi Harvill, Jane and Charles Beckham; Joanne Fayard and Michael Harvill; numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of loving friends. She is predeceased by her son, Ragan K. Harvill; her sister, Warna C. Tuesburg, and her brothers, Jack Cook and Pat Cook.

Honoring Alice as pallbearers are her grandsons, along with Donnie Johnson, Greg Avery, Dean Nichols, and Ken Ash. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Harvill/Salter Sunday School Class.

The family extends their warmest thanks to the loving caregivers of Preferred Care at Home, including but not limited to Joanne Clark and Delois Williams, who cared for Mother as if she were their own. Loving thanks also to the wonderful Regional Hospice Care Group of NWLA for their support and care as Mother completed her final journey. We have ingrained upon our hearts that lifelong daily blessing that Mother shared with her family and friends “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalms 118:24. And we will! She will be missed, she will be forever remembered, and we shall see her again!