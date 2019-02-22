Obituary – Alma Smith

Alma Smith

Benton, LA – Alma “Mamaw” Smith went to her heavenly home Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Alma was born March 26, 1925 in Converse, Louisiana, daughter of the late Ervin and Willie Mae Bridges. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her beloved husband Edgar E. Smith.

Alma was a housewife and retired bookkeeper. She was a member of the Greenwood Rose Club and the Bethany Sewing Circle. Her life was one of devotion to her family and awesome creativity. Friends and family were amazed with her beautiful needlepoint, crochet, and porcelain dolls. She was a member of Cypress Baptist Church and BYKOTA Sunday school class

She is survived by her daughter Linda Robinson and husband Bob, grandson Brandon Robinson, wife Marlene, two great-grand children Kyle and Ella Robinson all of Benton, Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:30 am at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be the Rev. Tommy Patton. A private Burial will be held at Forest Park West Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Regional Hospice for the amazing care and support shown during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation be made to the charity of their choice.