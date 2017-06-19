BOSSIER CITY – A Funeral Mass will be held for Alton Francis Lanclos at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Alton was born June 25, 1924 in Centerville, LA and passed away on June 16, 2017 in Bossier City. He joined the Marines and served his country during WWII. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Gold Star during his time spent in Bougainville and Iwo Jima. He worked as a civil engineer with TL James and Netherton Construction companies until he retired in 1989.

He was preceded in death by Lula, his loving wife of over 65 years and his beloved daughter Cindy.

Alton is survived by his sons, Charles Lanclos and wife Suzan, John Lanclos and wife Nancy and Michael Lanclos; grandchildren, Cherie Greene, Ryan Lanclos and wife Melissa, Jonathan Smith and wife Elyse, Heather Cole and husband Corey, Taylor Lanclos, Stephen Lanclos, Hailey Lanclos; great grandchildren, Devin Greene, Abbrial Satterwhite, Carley Smith and Ava Cox as well as numerous extended family and loved ones.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Lanclos, Jonathan Smith, Corey Cole, Mike Lanclos, John Lanclos, and Charles Lanclos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alton’s name to, St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA 4700 Palmetto Rd. Benton, LA 71006, or the WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA.