Alton McDougal

Haughton, LA – It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alton Lee McDougal, 52, of Haughton. Lee was the beloved son of Alton and Faye McDougal. On June 1, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, he was delivered into the hands of the Lord, where he joined his sister, Sherilyn Park, and nephew Brandon Montelbano.

Lee was born December 10, 1965, at an Air Force Base in Japan. He is survived by his parents and sisters, Marsha Pinckard, Nina and husband, Gary Stratton, Teresa Boone, Laura Phillips, 16 nieces and nephews and a host of other family members that will greatly miss him.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Lee’s friend, Tad Christie, for his help and dedication to Lee during his illness. Also left to cherish his memory is Heather Williams, his girlfriend.

A celebration of life will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church, 2810 Highway 80, Haughton, at 3 p.m on June 9, 2018.