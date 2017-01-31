BOSSIER – Alva L. “Shank” Rich 88, was born November 12, 1928 in Plain dealing LA, and passed away Tuesday January 24, 2017 in Bossier City. A life long resident of Bossier parish, Shank a farmer for most of his adult life and loved to hunt and fish. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister. Shank is survived by his son Wade Rich and wife Lori of Bossier; Daughters Karen Pierce and husband Todd of Haughton; Connie Rich of Bossier City; three grand children and five great grand children. A private burial took place at Plain dealing Cemetery on Friday January 27, 2017.