Alvis Lamar Loden

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Alvis Lamar Loden, 87, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Brother Billy Crosby officiating. Interment will follow at NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation was held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the funeral home.

Alvis was born July 14, 1930 in New Albany, MS to Oliver and Annie Mae Loden and passed away on March 28, 2018 in Bossier City. He graduated from Ole Miss magna cum laude with a degree in pharmacy. Alvis proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a registered pharmacist in the Shreveport/Bossier area, mainly known for his time at South Shreveport and Summer Grove Pharmacy. He was very active at Summer Grove Baptist Church for many years. Alvis loved his family unconditionally. He was loved and respected by family and friends.

Alvis was preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nelda Loden; children, Tammy Loden Lee and husband Wiltz, Curtis Loden and wife Connie, and Tiffany Loden; grandchildren, Brittany Combel, Wesley Loden, and Jessica Loden; and great-grandchildren, Lane, Jayden, and Marleigh.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the NW LA War Veterans Home for going above and beyond in their care for Al for many years.