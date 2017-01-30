HAUGHTON – Andrew J. Taylor, Jr. was born on September 13, 1940 in Rochester, NY and passed away on January 24, 2017 in Bossier City, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Taylor, Sr.; in laws, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cook and daughter, Wanda Taylor.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Taylor.

The family would like to thank the staff at NW LA War Veteran’s Home for the comfort and care they have shown Andrew and Barksdale Air Force Base Chapel family for their support.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.