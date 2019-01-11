Obituary – Anita Setzer Weaver

Anita Setzer Weaver

Haughton, LA – Anita Weaver, 97, passed away Thursday morning after a short illness. Funeral services are to be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by her grandson, Mr. Blayne Weaver. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

“Nita” was born May 24, 1921 in Valliant, Oklahoma to her parents, Cephas and Belle Setzer. After graduating high school, Nita met and fell in love with Nutron Weaver. The two relocated to Haughton, LA and had two children, Jimmy and Sherry. In the early 1960’s, Nita opened and operated The Yum Yum Malt Shop which was a Red Chute landmark for over 20 years.

Nita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nutron; her sister, Olivia Stephens and her brothers, Troy, Albert, Joe, Gus, Peck and Bernie Setzer.

She is survived by her children, Jimmy Weaver (Brenda) and Sherry Odom; her grandchildren, Blayne Weaver, Ashley Odom, Zack Odom (Ilona) and Tyler Odom (Aileen); her great-grandchildren, Zoe Rendon, Delila Blue Odom-Novak and Dirk Odom; and nieces, Lenda Patterson, Sue Creamer, Caroline Dooling, Brenda Keith and Lorraine McAnn; and several nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Colonial Oaks Senior Care Facility and niece, Lenda Patterson, for their assistance and loving care.

