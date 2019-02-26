Obituary – Ann Chevalier

Ann Chevalier

Benton, LA – Ann Chevalier passed from this earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 25th, 2019. She was a member of First Bossier Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy. 80 East, Haughton, LA at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27th, 2019, officiated by Bryan Reed of The Simple Church . Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, and also one hour before the service on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Chris Colvin, Dan and Keith Mueller, Brennan Smith, Bill Ellington and Harold Elliott Ann was born to the union of Venson E. McArthur and Doris Howell on September 22, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Joe McArthur; and son, Scott Jason Chevalier.

Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Willie Chevalier; one daughter, Rox Ellen Colvin (Anton); three granddaughters, Keri Mueller (Dan), Courtney Colvin, Chelsea Smith (Brennan); father of her grandchildren, Chris Colvin; a great-granddaughter, Layla Colvin and a great-stepgrandson, Keith Mueller. She is also survived by a sister, Mildred Holmes; and a brother, James McArthur; and many nieces, nephew, and a host of friends.

Ann taught high school English for thirty-five years, thirty of those at Glenmora High School, two blocks from her home. She also taught those same students in Sunday school at Glenmora Baptist Church and would sometimes encourage the latter from the former.

For her husband, she was a 60- year gift from God. For her children, grandchildren and others, she was a great encourager, seldom one to condemn. She was a happy person, whether taking care of her husband, managing her home, cooking for her family, traveling, shopping, fishing or the many other things she did in her lifetime. She especially enjoyed her quiet time very early in the morning and an early nap in the afternoon. And she loved the class and people of the Early Bird Sunday school class of First Bossier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.