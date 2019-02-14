Obituary – Ann Jenson Lanzillotti Black

Ann Jenson Lanzillotti Black

Bossier City, LA – Ann Catherine Jenson Lanzillotti Black, 93, passed away peacefully February 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones.

She was born in Redwing, MN on September 18, 1925. She was the only child of the late Mr. and Mrs. Victor Eldred Jenson of Providence Forge, VA. She was a lover of music. A classically trained pianist, she obtained her music degree from Peabody Conservatory of Music/John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. She taught public school music at Curtis and Butler elementary schools in Bossier Parish.

She enjoyed studying for and obtaining a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University of New Orleans. She loved and shared her faith with her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She was an Air Force wife and moved around the world with her family.

She was active with her family in the music ministry at St. Jude Catholic Church from 1979 – 1996 and later an active member of the Elderberries there. Her passions included attending mass, reading and writing, playing the piano and nurturing relationships with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joseph F. Lanzillotti of Wilmington, DE and son, Joseph F. Lanzillotti, Jr. of Bossier City, LA. She is survived by husband of 24 years, James Harold Black of Quinton, VA and seven of her eight children and their spouses, Christine and Xavier Villarreal of Centennial, CO; Joanne and Sam Spivey of Bossier City, LA; Victor and Jane Lanzillotti of S. Boston, MA; MaryBeth and Kim Gaspard of Haughton, LA; David and Casey Lanzillotti of Bossier City LA; Teresa and Chas Worley of Lubbock, TX and Dom and Mary Lanzillotti of Shenandoah, TX. She is also survived by her husband’s four children and their spouses Wanda Scott; Dianne and George Handler; Teri and Ricky Haywood; David and Lori Black; cousins Jackie Dee Southworth, Jane Boone and Neale Jenson, Jr.; and a precious host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She desired her legacy to be her beloved family.

A funeral mass of the resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA, to be officiated by Father Karl Daigle. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the narthex of the church prior to the mass. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Hill Crest Memorial Park, HWY 80 East, Haughton, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA; Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, Quinton, VA or Providence Methodist Church, Quinton, VA.