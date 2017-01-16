Services celebrating the life of Ann Margene Gardner Schmidt were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Billy Pierce officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Ann was born in Plain Dealing, LA in 1928. When she was a young woman, Ann worked in a drugstore where she met her future husband Ernest. After their marriage, Ann became a housewife and spent the majority of her time caring for her husband and their nine children. Ann had a zest for life which did not dwindle as she aged. Instead, Ann kept her grown children busy as she loved to stay on the go, getting out in the world and living her life to the fullest. Ann was never one for meaningless small talk and loved weighing in on what was going on in the world and with her family. There was no wondering what Ann thought of you as she would tell you whether you wanted to know or not. If you received a compliment from this lady, rest assured it was well deserved.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Joseph Schmidt; sons, Billy Ray Schmidt and Walter Ray Schmidt; parents, Walter Fordie and Winnie Lou Gardner; sister, Mattie Cason and brothers, Harold Gardner and Robert Gardner.

Ann is survived by her children, Ernest Joseph Schmidt, Jr., Mary Gertrude Schmidt Tanner, Patricia Jean Schmidt, Barbara Jean Schmidt Green, Audrey Lavern Schmidt Mason, Billy Anthony Schmidt, and Linda Sue Schmidt Harr; grandchildren Sherry Renay Mason Dollar, Jennifer Lynn Green Zarate, Donald Wayne Mason, Jr., Jonathan Edmond Green, Jamie Faye Green Hess, Todd Patrick Tanner, and Terrance Harr; and great-grandchildren Kayla Dakota Renay Myre, Logan Skyler Zarate, Hunter Jay Edmond Hess, Chason Gaige Monroe Myre, Noah Alexander Zarate, Wyatt Jay Hess and Kaylea Nicole Hess.

Pallbearers were Ernest J. Schmidt Jr., Billy A. Schmidt, Donald W. Mason Jr., Jonathan E. Green, Logan Zarate, and Hunter Hess.