Mrs. Anna Bennett, 85, passed away on January 25, 2017 at her home after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM unto service time at 12:00 PM, January 30, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier, interment to follow at Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Keithville.

Mrs. Bennett was born on September 7, 1931 in Enfield NC, but settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado and she moved to LA to be with family.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents Maria and Mac Witchard, her husband Benjamin Franklin Bennett, and her two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Angelique Coss of Bossier City, and son Walter Dean Ramsdell of Lawton, OK; four grandchildren, Amber Baker, Angelika Ramsdell, Jason Poole and Allen Michael Ramsdell; four great-grandchildren, Cali Clare Poole, Skyy Poole, River Poole, and Madison Baker.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff of the firehouse on Shady Grove Drive for their kindness in our hour of need.

We will miss you but you dwell with the Lord and your soul mate.