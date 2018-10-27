Obituary – Anthony W. Kes

Anthony W. Kes

Bossier City, LA – MSGT Anthony Wayne Kes, USAF-Retired, passed away at his home on October 21, 2018 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on November 18, 1941 to the late Anthony Jr. and Jean Kes.

After graduating from Newmark Academy in New Jersey, he served almost 21 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as an Avionic Weapon Delivery System Superintendent. He served his country during the Vietnam War. Some of his multiple military decorations include: Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award with four devices, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valour, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device.

He retired in 1984 from Barksdale Air Force Base, located in Louisiana. As a second career, he went on to also retire from the now Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. He was not one to just sit around and relax while retired. For the last 10+ years he has been an asset at Home Depot in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Linda and husband, Richard of Butler, Alabama; his granddaughter, Jacquelyn and husband, Justin of Hallsville, Texas; and his three grandsons, Channon, Richard, and Ryker of Butler, Alabama; his great grandchildren, Aireanna and Zachery; his Home Depot Family, and many colleagues, friends and family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Kes, Jr., his mother, Jean Kes, and granddaughter, Madison Melendez. Services will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Kidd Kraddick Foundation – Kidd’s Kids in his name (www.kiddskids.org).