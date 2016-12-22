BENTON – Ardis Jerold “Peggy” Peace passed away December 20, 2016. Peggy was born March 6, 1936, in Henderson, TX, one of six children of the late Rona Clements Peace and Ernest Richard Peace, Sr. Peggy attended Benton High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in January of 1954. He was assigned to the USS Darby and received the National Defense Service Medal during his service. Peggy retired from pipelining and had travelled the world during his working career.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ernest Richard Peace, Jr. and wife, Katie, Marion Dale Peace, Mary Peace Bounds, Martha Rona Peace Reyenga and Margaret Clara Peace Reyenga and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He loved his brothers and sisters children and their children as if they were his own. Peggy was especially close to and dearly loved George and Ava Chambers.

He is predeceased by his loving mother; brother-in-law, Henry Bounds; sister-in-law, Sara Bounds Peace and nephew, George Chambers, IV.

Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016. Graveside services with U.S. Navy Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Rocky Mount Presbyterian Cemetery, Rocky Mount, LA, with Pastor Robert Beadle officiating.

Honoring Peggy as pallbearers will be, Cody Durbin, Devin Wilks, George Chambers, V, Charlie Craft, Josh Reyenga, Marty Reyenga and Ardis Dale “Petie” Peace. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Wilks, Brad Durbin, Don Whittington and Bill Hughes.

A special thanks to grand-nieces, Callie, Courtney and Caroline, for assisting his sister, Martha in making sure doctor appointments were made and meals were delivered to him. The family would also like to give a special thank you to the Benton EMT’s and the Benton Fire Department.

The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or the donor of your choice.