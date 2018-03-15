Arlene Gates

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Arlene Gates, 76, of Bossier City, LA were held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at United Baptist Church Cemetery in Campti, LA with Bro. Randy Harper officiating. Visitation was held from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA.

Mrs. Gates was born November 2, 1941 in Pleasant Hill, LA and passed away March 12, 2018. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Gates; one brother, Buck Mitchell and parents, Bill and Marie Mitchell.

Mrs. Gates is survived by two daughters, Jan Pearce and husband, Richard of Bossier City, LA and Millie Calhoun of Bossier City, LA; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.