Arthur E. Ash

“Gene”

BENTON – Celebration of Life service for Arthur E. “Gene” Ash, 77, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Cypress Baptist Church, Benton, LA. Officiating the service will be Rev. John Fream and Rev. Tommy Patton. Honorary pastors are Rev. Step Martin, Rev. Billy Crosby and Rev. Wayne Dubose. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Cypress Baptist Church. Interment will be at Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA following the service.

Gene was born in Haynesville, LA on September 14, 1939, to the late Arthur Henry and Evie Harrell Ash. He passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017, following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gene graduated with departmental honors and a Business Administration degree from LA Tech. He had supervisory careers at Libbey Glass and the Ford Battery plant before he and business partner, Terry Pipes, opened Pipes Foreign Car Parts where he worked until retirement. Gene enjoyed golfing and fishing and was a member of Cypress Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist “Bored” Club and the Moose Lodge.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Myrtle Oksenholt and Joyce McDaniel. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nida Odom Ash; daughter, Debby Ash Williams and husband Tommy; son, A.E. “Bubba” Ash, Jr. and wife Cherie; grandchildren, Courtney Green Malone and husband Joshua, Braylon Ash and wife Lauren, and Tanner Ash; great-grandson, Landon Carter Malone; sister, Melba Cochran; brother-in-law, Sonny Odom; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special long-time friends of more than 50 years, Jim and Val Harris, Richard and Lois Pierce, Terry and Pam Pipes, and Dean and Judy Thompson.

Honoring Gene as pallbearers are his two grandsons, Braylon and Tanner Ash, along with Danny Dehondt, Jimmy Harris, Sonny Odom and Rick Pierce. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Bunch, Jim Cochran, Billy Grisham, Jim Harris, Richard Pierce, Terry Pipes, Cane River Campers, Keener Sunday school class and the Saturday Night Supper Club.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the incredible prayer warriors standing by our side, Drs. Durci, Hargon, Lim, McDonald and Zabari, along with the loving and caring nurses and staff of WK Cancer Center and the extraordinary staff of WK Hospice, with a special and heartfelt “Thank You” to our Hospice nurse, Brenda.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Cypress Baptist Building Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice.