Bossier City, LA – Arthur M. “Mann” Wallace, Jr. was born in Shreveport, La. on January 29, 1933 and passed away in Bossier City, La. on January 17, 2018 at the age of 84. Arthur earned the nickname”Mann” from his twin sister, Era Beth, after hearing their mother call her “Little Lady” and him “Little Man”. Mann was a lifelong resident of Bossier Parish. He attended Benton High School where he competed in basketball, baseball and track. He also competed in the state track and field tournament where he won the state title in the “Hop, Skip and Jump” event. Mann was also active in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of “Eagle Scout”.

He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he earned a BS degree in business administration and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

After graduation from LSU, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar controller at a radar site in Sappora, Japan. Mann was honorably discharged from the Air Force at the rank of 1st Lieutenant and then went into an inactive reserve unit and was later discharged as Captain.

After his time in the service, he married Elizabeth Ann Marston and they returned to Baton Rouge while Mann attended the LSU Law School. He was a member of Gamma Eta legal fraternity, a member of Moot Court Board and a member of the Student Bar Association. After graduation he returned to Benton where he joined the law firm of Wallace, Wyche and Bigby. He later formed a law partnership with James D. Southerland, Wallace and Southerland, which lasted over 30 years. Mann took great pride in helping family, friends and his clients while practicing law.

He was a dev oted husband and caregiver, an avid golfer, a faithful Tiger! fan of both the LSU Tigers and the Benton Tigers, a Bible scholar and most importantly he was always ready to help others.

Mann was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School class at his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur M. Wallace, Sr. and Era Hays Wallace; his sister, Margaret Nell Wallace Thompson; and his twin sister, Era Beth Wallace Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth “Libby” Marston Wallace; daughter Margaret Wallace Jones and son-in-law Brian Walker Jones of Richardson, Texas; daughter Kathryn Wallace Givens and sonin- law William Givens of Annapolis, Maryland; son Arthur M. Wallace III and daughter-in-law Cheryl Reigel Wallace of Parker, Colorado; daughter Rebecca Wallace Rosen and son-in-law Alex Rosen of Durham, North Carolina; and also grandchildren, Eliz abeth Jones, Rebecca Jones, Mary Lynn Wallace, Kathryn Wallace, Ashley Wallace, Lyle Rosen and Lucinda Rosen.

Visitation will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City, La. at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Asbury UMC is located at 3200 Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. Officiating the service will be the Reverend Matt Rawle and Miles Holladay. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park located at 601 Highway 80 in Haughton, La.

Pallbearers are Roger Galatas, James Southerland, Jim Burt, George Neal Grammer, Charles Boone, Donald Sonnier, Hollis Barham “Tookie” Grisham, Alex Rosen, Bill Givens and Brian Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asbury UMC or the Seekers Class of Asbury UMC.