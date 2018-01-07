Arthur Thornton

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Arthur Bee Thornton, Jr., age 68, will be held at 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at First United Methodist Church, 201 John Wesley Blvd Bossier City, LA 71112. He was born May 3, 1949 in Shreveport, LA to Arthur B. Thornton, Sr. and Lazelle Thornton. He passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018.

He fought a good fight, fighting all the way to the end. Always telling everyone thank you and apologizing when there was no need to apologize. You are a good man, and have blessed all of us in more ways than you know. We thank God for allowing him to be in our lives for as long as he was. You will be dearly missed and we love you.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Debra Thornton; three children and spouses, Denise Thornton (Brandon Porter), Tony Thornton (Kristen Thornton), and David Thornton (Elizabeth Thornton); Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, Tori Bellomy (Derrick Bellomy), Taylor Chavis, Landon Thornton, Alexandria Thornton, Lyla Thornton, Aubrynn Porter, and Reed Thornton; Brothers, Mark and Tommy Thornton; two sisters, Delinda and Delores; best friend, Randy Jett.