BOSSIER CITY – B. F. Lewis, 93, was born on April 14, 1924 in Smackover, AR to Charlie T. and Lorena Robinson Lewis and passed away peacefully on June 6, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged after 4 years. B. F. moved back home to start life with his wife of 60 plus years, Helen. He enjoyed working in the yard and tending to the flowers, traveling and reading. B. F. was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Haughton.

B. F. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

B. F. is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Terrell Lewis; daughter, Angela L. Williams; great granddaughter, Casey Horton; and 3 brothers, Bud, Marlon and Charles.

B. F. is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Lewis Rice and husband Buddy; son, Bob W. Lewis and wife Ann; sisters, Betty Laakson and Ann Gray Madewell; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ted Warren for his years of care and concern, and to Brookdale Senior Facility for making his last days easier.