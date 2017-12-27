I.B. Payne

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Funeral services for Isaac B.“I.B.” Payne, 91, will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel with Rev. Robert Leach and Charlie Ashby officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the funeral home.

I.B. was born October 10, 1926 in Dodson, LA to Isaac and Martha Payne and passed away on December 20, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. He was a member of Church of the Nazarene.

I.B. was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rocque Sean Payne. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Davenport Payne; sons, Douglas Payne and Kevin Payne; one and only beloved daughter, Kaydonna Pooler; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Bonnet.

Honoring I.B. as pallbearers are Bryan Payne, Andrew Siscoe, Sean Payne, Mark Vivka, Tony Paul, and Vince Maggio.