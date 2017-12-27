Barbara Anderson Cole

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Barbara Anderson Cole, 79, left to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2017, with her family by her side in Bossier City, Louisiana.

She was born April 15, 1938, in Sarben, Nebraska to James and Jessie Anderson. Her parents managed the family farm in Paxton, Nebraska. Barbara spent her days on the farm riding horses and helping her daddy. Barbara graduated from Paxton High School in 1957 and moved to Denver, Colorado to pursue business where she met her husband, John Cole.

John and Barbara were married in 1961 where they had four children. She had a knack for baking and is world renowned for chicken and dumplings, sloppy joes, and her spaghetti.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, James and Jessie Anderson, and her brother, David Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Cole, her sisters, Kaye Swepston and Carolyn Elm, her children: Allen Cole and his wife Mary, Stephanie King and her husband Greg, Delores Gollow, and James Cole, her grandsons: Jason Griffin, Bret King and his wife Angie, Michael Gollow, Jesse Cole, and Cody King and his wife Taylor, as well as her great-granddaughters, Abigail Griffin and Ellie King.

She loved and was loved by many. Her family would like to thank the staff at Willis-Knighton Bossier for the compassion and care she received.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Cole were held at 10 AM, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. The family received visitors at the funeral home from 9 AM until service time.

Psalms 23: 1-4”The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need. He lets merestin green meadows; he leads me beside peaceful streams. He renews my strength. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name. Even when I walkthrough the darkest valley,

I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and your staff protect and comfort me.”