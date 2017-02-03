Mrs. Baker worked in the insurance industry for 32 years and as a licensed agent 21 years. She also worked as the secretary at South Acres Baptist Church.
Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Elliott Pettey and James C. Baker; a son, Phillip Pettey; and a brother, Richard Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Elliott Lawson Pettey, Jr. and Douglas E. Pettey; daughters, Carolyn Pettey Sorrells and husband Danny and Linda Lafield and husband Byron; grandchildren, Denton Sorrells, Kerie Sorrells Padilla, David Rough, Ryan Rough, Matthew Pettey, and Jessica Bundy; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Dearman and Marilyn Banks; other relatives and friends.
A service celebrating the life of Barbara J. Baker will be held Sunday, February 5, 2017, 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until service time.