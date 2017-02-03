Barbara J. Baker was born July 29, 1934 in Decatur, AL. Her parents were Mary Frances and Archie N. Johnson. She went to be with her Lord January 31, 2017 in Bossier City.

Mrs. Baker worked in the insurance industry for 32 years and as a licensed agent 21 years. She also worked as the secretary at South Acres Baptist Church.

Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Elliott Pettey and James C. Baker; a son, Phillip Pettey; and a brother, Richard Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Elliott Lawson Pettey, Jr. and Douglas E. Pettey; daughters, Carolyn Pettey Sorrells and husband Danny and Linda Lafield and husband Byron; grandchildren, Denton Sorrells, Kerie Sorrells Padilla, David Rough, Ryan Rough, Matthew Pettey, and Jessica Bundy; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Dearman and Marilyn Banks; other relatives and friends.

A service celebrating the life of Barbara J. Baker will be held Sunday, February 5, 2017, 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until service time.