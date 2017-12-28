Barbara M. Kelly

BOSSIER CITY, LA – A funeral service celebrating the life of Barbara M. Kelly, 85, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street, Shreveport with Rev. Brad Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service.

Barbara was born on June 12, 1932 in Shreveport to W. L. and Thelma McKinney and passed away December 25, 2017 in Bossier City. Barbara was a very accomplished pianist playing for church from a very young age up until her later years. She was an avid reader and excellent seamstress, as well as being able to knit, smock, and crochet.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tommy Wilson McKinney and her husband of 65+ years, William (Billy) H. Kelly. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve Kelly, Scott Kelly and wife Vickie, Roger Kelly and wife Jill, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Bossier City and Cypress Point Nursing & Rehab Center for the wonderful care they gave to our mom.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.