Baxter E. Parker

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration for Baxter Parker is scheduled for 2 PM, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Mr. Parker’s nephew Paul Daily will serve as officiant with Bro. Buster Page assisting. The family invites friends to a visitation from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home on the day of the service. Interment will follow the service in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Baxter was born to Ruel and Leta Parker on March 29, 1934, in Dodson, LA. He graduated from Dodson High School in 1953 and then went on to serve his country in the US Army. He worked for years at Western Electric and more recently, Baxter was a resident at Bloom of Bossier where he was popular among both the residents and the staff. Never one to want to draw attention to himself, his humble spirit and sweet smile made him hard not to love. Mr. Parker passed into his Savior’s arms on June 23, 2018 at the tender age of 84. He will be missed by many.

Preceding Baxter in death are his parents; brother, Elra Parker; and sisters Margie Nolan, Lexie Daily and Jessie Ford. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Shirley Willis; brother, Lester Parker; step-children, Debbie Stinnett and Terry Lowrey; special friend, Claudia Adams; and nineteen nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bloom for the kind and compassionate assistance throughout his time living there.