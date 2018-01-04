Belle Madden

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Belle Madden will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 at the funeral home.

Belle was born in Jennings, LA on May 28, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Charles Madden, Sr. and son, Michael Madden.Belle is survived by her children, Cindy Madden, Debbie Willis, Donald Madden and wife Linda, Charles Madden, Roy Madden and wife Sherry, Patrick Madden, Marie Palmer; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Watson, Benjamin King, Eddie Lawrence, Brandon Mets, Shane Stanley and Mason Lawrence.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com