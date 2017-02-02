Bettie Hall Connell, 91, of Benton, LA went to her Lord on Monday, January 30, 2017. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 2, 2017 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2017 in Olney, TX.

Bettie was born the daughter of Thomas Russell Hall and Nettie Smith Hall in Olney Texas. She attended school in Megargel, TX and became her class Valedictorian. This is where she met and later married her sweetheart the late Wayne Lee Connell. Bettie along with her husband and young family moved to Bossier City in 1959. She would become a faithful member of Waller Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Bettie was a loving mother of six children who created cherished traditions which will be passed down through generations.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne; daughters, Brenda and Rebecca. She is survived by children; Diane Duncan and husband John, Steve Connell and wife Kathy, Bettie Lessmann, and Tammy Wise; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Bettie’s kind and sweet spirit will be missed by many.