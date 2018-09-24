Obituary – Bettie Mayfield

Bettie Mayfield

Princeton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Bettie Mayfield will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, September 24, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

She was preceded in death by husband, Carroll Mayfield; parents, Elmer and Lennie Rowe; siblings, Mildred Parks, Velta Jean Osborn and Glen Rowe, Sr. and daughter, Joan Mayfield.

Bettie is survived by her children; Linda and Virgil McLendon, Carol Huckabee, Connie Rivet and husband Doug, Pamela Stanfield, Theresa and John Dixon, Curtis Mayfield and wife Donnie, Sandy Gay and husband Kevin, Carolton Mayfield and wife Patty and Summer Mayfield; honorary sons, James Kevin Stanfield and wife Shanna and Christopher Wayne Mayfield and wife Amy and Cody Mayfield, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bettie will also be missed by her sisters, Margie (Bobby) Lee, Evelene Davis, Bonnie (James) Lindsey, Barbara (Terry) Moore and brothers, E.A. (Evelyn) Rowe and Lynn (Gloria) Rowe.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Gay, Allen Gay, Christopher Mayfield, Jesse Cutrer, Jonathan Cutrer and Cody Mayfield.

The family would like to thank Willis Knighton Bossier’s 4th floor staff and Aime Hospice nurses, Linda Robertson and Tiffany Small for the kindness and care they gave Mrs. Mayfield.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com